Early voting kicks off with short lines, eager voters, few glitches

Early voting kicked off in South Florida on Monday with short lines, eager voters and some first day glitches that turned what would have been a quick trip to the ballot box into a patience-testing back up.
At an early voting site in Miami-Dade’s Kendall Branch Library on 9101 SW 97th Avenue, three of four printers in place to print out ballots weren’t working — causing a line of about four people to swell to 40.
Elsewhere, however, elections were running smoothly, according to voters.
Silvia Gomez, 51, cast her ballot at the Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, in about five minutes.
“It went fast and easy,” said Gomez, a Hollywood resident who has traditionally votes early in Hallandale Beach, one of 21 early voting sites in Broward. “Everything was just the way it should have been. There was no line. I always do early voting because I don’t like the hassles.”
Sidney Smith, 58, also cast a ballot Monday at the Hallandale Beach site, next door to city hall, where some council members Michelle Lazarow and Keith London held a news conference to denounce political dirty tricks, accusing their opponents of placing global positioning trackers on their cars.
But Smith was not there for local issues. An immigrant from Belize, Smith said he was motivated to vote for Hillary Clinton for president because he has family abroad and he wants to bring them to the United States.
“I like her perspective. I like what she offers,” said Smith, who went to the polls with his wife, Shirleen.
In Miami-Dade, where elections officials have opened 30 early voting sites, many voters turned up at the Adrienne Arscht Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Miami. Voters said it was kind of slow because some poll workers were new.
Voters walked in by the dozens early Monday to cast their vote in what most of them called "a historic election."
Marco Strapazzini, who said voted for Hilary Clinton, lives just off Biscayne Boulevard and added that he “needed to take part in this craziness” before going into work.
“This is our right; to express ourselves and at least believe we have a voice to make things better,” said Strapazzini, 53, who emigrated from Italy in the 1990s. “People complain that this election is complicated, but its not. It's really simple, just go vote.”
Dagyana Romero, 40, said voting goes beyond the polls for her. About two years ago, she lost her newborn premature daughter after complications at birth. She went to the polls with her daughters.
“This is why I do it,” Romero said. “I knew that if I had both my girls here, it would be an empowering scenario. It empowers me to be a great mother and woman, and to set an example to her.”
Romero and Strapazzini said they did not believe the election is rigged, as many, including Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, have suggested. Both voters said they filled out a complete ballot.
“Not voting for anything else other than the president, well there's no point in that,” Romero said. “What about your community?”
Outside the Arsht Center, about a dozen undocumented immigrants campaigned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican running for re-election, and for Miguel Diaz de la Portilla for state senator.
“If I can't vote, I at least want our community to make my voice heard,” one woman said.
