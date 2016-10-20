Fact Check: Las Vegas presidential debate

When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melania Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
Donald Trump continued his assertion that the election is rigged during a rally in Maine on Saturday while President Obama countered at a campaign event in Ohio, mocking Trump for making excuses. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon did their version of the second presidential debate on Saturday Night Live.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate, in town for a private fundraiser at the home of Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jean Monestime, stopped by Liberty City for a “block party” with fellow Virginian Pusha T, a rapper. Pusha T did not perform but introduced Kaine and echoed his message on the importance of voting.
Many people are talking about First Lady Michelle Obama's speech attacking Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump about his comments after the latest sexual assault allegations made against him. See an 8 minute clip from the speech at a campaign event in Manchester, NH for his opponent Hillary Clinton. NOTE: Interruptions were present in the original CSPAN feed.
At a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Manchester, NH, First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a blistering speech about the latest sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump. In his speech in West Palm, Fla. Trump called the accusations "outright lies."