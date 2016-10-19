Hurricane Matthew is making big changes to the Florida voter rolls

The extra week of voter registration in Florida has produced nearly 37,000 new voters and the surge will continue in the coming days as the state sets a record for the total number of voters.
Gov. Rick Scott’s chief elections officer, Secretary of State Ken Detzner, said 36,823 voter registration forms have been verified from people who registered Oct. 11-18 and 26,773 more applicants are being verified.
That’s a potential bounty of 63,596 more voters.
To put the figure in perspective, Scott won re-election as governor two years ago by 64,145 votes.
The voter roll will get even larger as an unknown additional number of voter forms are still in the mail and will be valid if they were postmarked by Tuesday.
Detzner vowed that every new voter would be registered and able to vote by Saturday, Oct. 29, which is the last date that early voting must begin in all 67 counties.
But the League of Women Voters of Florida is pushing the state to process every form before next Monday, Oct. 24, when early voting begins in most major counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Hillsborough.
“There’s still a lot of questions that we have,” League President Pamela Goodman said, “and we are watch-dogging it.”
Goodman said she spoke by phone with Detzner on Wednesday and said it would be wrong for any new voters to be forced to cast a provisional ballot at an early voting site because their application was caught in a paperwork backlog in the bureaucracy.
In a statement, Detzner said every application must be verified using Social Security and Florida driver’s license numbers. Once that’s done, information is sent to county elections officers who add voters to the rolls.
“The Department will devote more than 65 staff members to assist in this process up until election day,” Detzner said in a release. “Of this number, 19 staff members are trained and approved by the state to enter and handle sensitive voter information.”
Florida had 12,655,286 voters as of Sept. 30, the latest date registrations have been reported by the state.
Democrats accounted for 38 percent of all voters, Republicans 36 percent, no-party voters 24 percent and minor party voters 2 percent. The number of no-party voters passed 3 million for the first time.
Scott, a Republican who supports Donald Trump, denied a request by Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign to extend Florida’s voter registration deadline, citing widespread evacuation orders after Scott declared a state of emergency for Hurricane Matthew.
“I’m not going to extend it,” Scott said Oct. 6. “Everybody has had a lot of time to register.”
After the Democratic Party sued the state requesting an extra week. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker declared Florida’s voter registration law unconstitutional and ordered the extension, first for one day and then for six more, as attorneys for Scott and Detzner officially took no position in court on the extension.
“I want 100 percent participation, and of course, like all of us, we don’t want any fraud,” Scott said in Tampa on Tuesday. He noted that he signed a law in 2013 that expanded the maximum days, hours and locations for early voting.
For the two months ending Sept. 30, Miami-Dade registered more than 38,000 new voters, far more than any other county.
Broward saw 23,000 new registrants in the same period. In Tampa Bay, Hillsborough had 22,000 and Pinellas 14,000.
Along the I-4 corridor in Central Florida, Hispanic outreach groups have been particularly active in recent weeks registering new voters.
The state did not provide a breakdown of new voters by party or by county. That information won’t be available until sometime next week at the earliest, Detzner’s office said.
The state’s largest county, Miami-Dade, has seen a frenzy of new voter registration activity. Boxes and trays full of new forms were left at the offices of Supervisor of Elections Christina White on Tuesday afternoon.
The Miami-Dade voter roll grew by more than 38,000 voters to 1,307,458, between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, far more than any other county in Florida, according to the state Division of Elections website. Miami-Dade is a strongly Democratic county, and the majority of its voters are Hispanic, a key voting bloc in the upcoming election.
In Miami, some people knew about the deadline extension and were taking advantage of it.
Kaan Canusgurlu, a 20-year-old man who was born in Boston but has spent all but the last two months in Turkey, registered with no party affiliation, and said he knew about the extension.
“It’s obvious everyone should vote for Hillary,” he said. “The other guy looks like the guys who govern Turkey, and they are not good at governing.”
Oscar Arnero, 61, of North Miami, registered for the first time Tuesday after hearing it was his last day to do so, and plans to vote for Trump.
“I like everything he says and I want something to change,” Arnero said.
Miami Herald staff writer Alex Harris and Tampa Bay Times staff writer Steve Contorno contributed to this report.
Contact Steve Bousquet atbousquet@tampabay.com. Follow @stevebousquet.
Comments