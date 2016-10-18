After all the debates, speeches and scandals, images of Clinton and Trump don’t change

All those ads, speeches, debates – and yet little has changed in how the public views Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls find.
The two major-party nominees are pretty much seen the way they were when the year began.
In January, Trump was seen by 29 percent as positive, 58 percent negative. Now? 29 percent positive, 62 percent negative.
Same trend, or lack of one, for Clinton. In January, 40 percent positive, 49 percent negative. Today, 40 percent positive, 50 percent negative.
An NBC analysis explains that both were already well-known political celebrities and views of each formed long ago.
And that’s why there’s this: Clinton was up 51-41 over Trump in January. Today: Clinton 51, Trump 41.
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
Comments