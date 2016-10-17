WikiLeaks’ Assange loses internet connection, blames ‘state actor’

WikiLeaks said Monday it had launched “contingency plans” after unnamed state hackers severed the internet link used by its controversial founder, Julian Assange, who has remained in Ecuador’s embassy in London for the past four years.
The anti-secrecy website did not provide further details of the action against Assange.
Julian Assange's internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans.— WikiLeaks (@WikiLeaks) October 17, 2016
Assange and his group, founded in 2006, have taken a central role in the 2016 presidential election campaign by releasing thousands of internal emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee and the chairman of the Hillary Clinton campaign, John Podesta.
The report of the cyberattack on Assange came hours after the release of three mysterious tweets from the WikiLeaks Twitter account.
pre-commitment 3: UK FCO f33a6de5c627e3270ed3e02f62cd0c857467a780cf6123d2172d80d02a072f74— WikiLeaks (@WikiLeaks) October 16, 2016
#WikiLeaks #Twitter #codes spark #Assange death rumors https://t.co/YRabhFFBxN via @wordpressdotcom pic.twitter.com/v4CCDz5yNJ— Trebor Schram (@Chimp999) October 17, 2016
The 45-year-old Australian took refuge in Ecuador’s Embassy in 2012 to sidestep a Swedish investigation into two alleged sexual assaults in 2010. Assange claimed the probe was aimed at turning him over to U.S. authorities to stand trial for WikiLeaks’ massive release of classified military documents in the Afghan and Iraqi wars.
WikiLeaks has had problems with hacking before. After its release of classified U.S. military documents, and in the face of constant hacking, the group set up hundreds of “mirror” websites to ensure the documents would not be taken forcibly off line.
Assange espouses what he calls “radical transparency” for leaked documents of governments and institutions that he says have betrayed the interests of common people.
His critics say Assange and WikiLeaks received the DNC hacked emails from Russian state hackers and is openly siding with Republican nominee Donald Trump in the presidential campaign.
