Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

Donald Trump forcefully denied that he’s preyed on anyone and dismissed the mounting allegations against him as a conspiracy conceived by the political establishment, rival Hillary Clinton and the news media at a rally in West Palm Beach on October 13, 2016.
Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman at a paper company, was sitting next to Donald J. Trump on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. She told The New York Times that Trump lifted the armrest and began to grope her.
As the presidential candidates near the homestretch of their campaigns, Hillary Clinton thanked those across the political aisle for their support while Donald Trump attacked her for being all talk and no action. Late night shows with the Bidens also featured a shoutout to Matlock.
On Tuesday, Mike Pence asked Donald Trump supporters to be a part of "the integrity" of the election process while Al Gore, campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Florida, told a crowd to consider him as Exhibit A when it comes to the importance of voting.
The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.
At their rallies on Monday, Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump for his 'weak excuse' after an old video leaked of him making lewd comments about women while Trump continued to label the conversation as 'locker room talk.'