Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in Mooresville, N.C. on Thursday.
Ely Portillo / The Charlotte Observer

‘His Hands Were All Over Me’

Jessica Leeds, a businesswoman at a paper company, was sitting next to Donald J. Trump on a flight to New York in the early 1980s. She told The New York Times that Trump lifted the armrest and began to grope her.

Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

The red sweater guy on the second presidential debate was Kenneth Bone, 34, of Shiloh. He talked about his Internet and media celebrity the day after he was an audience member invited to ask a question of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at the presidential debate on the Washington University campus in St. Louis. Talks about the wardrobe malfunction that led to the last-minute red sweater choice.

