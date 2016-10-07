Will another Bush be taken down by Trump?

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has ensnared another member of the Bush family.
First it was “low-energy” Jeb. Then it was blaming George W. for the attacks of Sept. 11. Now Billy Bush – a nephew of former President George H.W. Bush and a cousin of Jeb and George W. Bush – is caught in the middle of a Trump storm.
In a 2005 video, first published by The Washington Post, Trump and Bush – then a reporter for “Access Hollywood” – have a crass, vulgar conversation about women before Trump’s appearance on the soap opera “Days Of Our Lives.” Trump brags about trying to have sex with a married woman, kissing women without their consent and grabbing them by their genitals.
“And when you’re a star they let you do it,” Trump says. “You can do anything.”
Bush laughs along with Trump’s stories and encourages him. He points out a woman, calling out her legs and saying “your girl’s hot as s---.”
Bush said Friday evening that he’s “embarrassed and ashamed” by the recording.
In a statement released by NBC, Bush said he was younger and less mature when the incident occurred, adding that he “acted foolishly in playing along.” He said he is sorry.
Bush, 44, joined NBC’s “Today” show as a co-host for the third hour, in August after the Rio Olympics. He made the news in Rio when he scored the first interview with American swimmer Ryan Lochte, who claimed he and teammates were robbed at gunpoint.
Lochte’s version of the story fell apart in subsquent days.
After the Trump video, Bush could be in trouble with his new bosses at “Today,” a show with a large female audience. Page Six reports Bush’s job is safe. Bush’s sidekick role in the Trump video — which Trump dismissed as mere “locker room banter” in a statement on Friday evening — drew immediate criticism from some on Twitter.
Another thing to note, a majority of the TODAY show production staff is female. Won't go over well internally to keep Billy Bush around.— Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) October 7, 2016
Dear @TODAYshow -- please don't let Billy Bush back... he destroyed the 9am hour. And now this! cc: @SavannahGuthrie @alroker @tamronhall— John Schorr (@JohnSchorr) October 7, 2016
Ever hear of a 90 day probationary employmnt stipulation and/or at-will contract? #BillyBush #NeverTrump #ImWithHerhttps://t.co/5WV2V5o2km— Curt Flood, Jr. (@curtfloodjr) October 7, 2016
Trump’s attacks on Jeb Bush, the one-time frontrunner for the Republican nomination, contributed to the former Florida governor’s weak showing; he dropped out of the race in February shortly after the South Carolina primary.
In South Carolina last February, Trump blamed President George W. Bush for the attacks of Sept. 11, which occured months after he won the White House.
“The World Trade Center came down during your brother’s reign. Remember that,” Trump said to Jeb Bush during a debate. “The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush. He kept us safe? That is not safe.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments