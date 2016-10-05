Elections 2016
VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.Cristina Rayas & Jason Shoultz / McClatchy