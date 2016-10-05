VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Cristina Rayas & Jason Shoultz / McClatchy

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's town hall with South Florida Hispanics

Following the night of the first 2016 presidential debate, Donald Trump visited Miami Dade College to hear testimonials from South Florida Hispanics, who shared life experiences and their admiration for Trump. He was given a linen Cuban guayabera by Rep. Carlos Trujillo (R-FL 105th District), who served as the moderator at the meeting.

