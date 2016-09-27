Trump declares victory at debate by citing the internet

1:05 Presidential debates watch party at UM Pause

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind

1:37 Clinton goes between two ferns, Trump calls for stop and frisk

1:53 Trump and Clinton respond to shootings in Charlotte and Tulsa - Election Rewind

2:42 Don King drops the N-word introducing Trump at Ohio church

1:52 Obama knocks on Trump's wall - Election Rewind

1:35 Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:47 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a Miami rally

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.