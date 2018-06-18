South Florida man wins First Amendment victory in Supreme Court

When one city government confiscated Fane Lozeman’s houseboat, he fought back all the way to the Supreme Court — and won, in a case that that rewrote the interpretation of U.S. maritime law. Now he’s making history at the Supreme Court for a second time with a lawsuit arguing that his arrest after criticizing local politicians during an open-comment session of city council amounted to unconstitutional harassment. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com