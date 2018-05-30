Trump wants Congress to 'fix' child immigrant 'loopholes,' but GOP not showing interest

In this May 28, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Trump on Tuesday seized on an error by liberal activists who tweeted photos of young-looking immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in steel cages and blamed the current administration for separating immigrant children from their parents. The photos were taken by The Associated Press in 2014, when President Barack Obama was in office. The photo captions reference children who crossed the border as unaccompanied minors. Evan Vucci AP Photo