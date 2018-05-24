Ileana Ros-Lehtinen jokes about local candidate who claims to have seen aliens

The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, will likely reach one of two conclusions about the president: Either there is evidence that he broke the law, or there is not. Mike Schmidt, a New York Times reporter, explains the possible outcomes.
Elections are approaching in Venezuela, but many citizens have other concerns. As President Maduro looks to stay in power, thousands are trying to flee. A Times video correspondent traveled to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta. This is what he saw.
For foreign companies, investing in Iran can be unpredictable. To understand the ups and downs of doing business in Iran, look no further than Peugeot. The French carmaker has had to maneuver sanctions and politics over the past three decades.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
The C.I.A. has been on a campaign defending Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to head the agency, but critics have highlighted her role in interrogations using torture and the destruction of tapes documenting them.
With Nancy Pelosi in town Thursday, Miami Democrats were mixed on whether they'd support the party's House minority leader in Washington as the next Speaker should the party take back the lower chamber in the mid-term elections.