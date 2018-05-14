When will sports gambling be available where you live?

For the moment, you generally won't be able to place a wager in your home state, despite the Supreme Court ruling Monday legalizing sports betting.

It will be up to the states to act — and decide if, when, where and how they want to allow gambling on sports.





Five states — including New Jersey, the plaintiff in the landmark case — have already passed laws to deal with sports gambling in case the Supreme Court reached the sort of decision it issued Monday, putting them in position to act quickly to deal with the change.

In addition to New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Mississippi have already passed legislation, according to ESPN. Connecticut's governor announced Monday that he was considering calling a special session of the legislature to consider legalizing sports betting in the state. ESPN ranked the states most likely to move the fastest (New Jersey, Delaware) and the slowest (Utah).

Another 14 states have had legislation introduced to deal with the issue. They include California, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois and South Carolina.





In South Carolina, lawmakers proposed in 2017 to amend the state constitution to allow betting on professional sports.

In California, a lawmaker also proposed a constitutional amendment to legalize sports gambling.

"The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make. Congress can regulate sports gambling directly, but if it elects not to do so, each state is free to act on its own," the majority of the Supreme Court said in its decision.

"A great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions. New Jersey citizens wanted sports gambling and the federal government had no right to tell them no. The Supreme Court agrees with us today. I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of (New Jersey)," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted on Monday morning.

The Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), a law passed in 1992 that banned state-authorized sports gambling with limited exceptions.

Nevada was the only state where someone could gamble on the results of an individual game.

In 2017, $4.87 billion was wagered on sports in Nevada. The sports books made a record $248.8 million in revenue.





For years, the major professional sports leagues and the NCAA had fought against allowing sports gambling. But in recent years, the leagues starts to soften their stance. The National Basketball Association, in particular, led the way in supporting sports gambling, but was also looking for a cut of each wager.





"We remain in favor of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in states that choose to permit it, but we will remain active in ongoing discussions with state legislatures," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

The National Hockey League, in a statement, said: "“The Supreme Court’s decision today paves the way to an entirely different landscape – one in which we have not previously operated. We will review our current practices and policies and decide whether adjustments are needed, and if so, what those adjustments will look like."





The NFL, which is the most popular sport to bet in Nevada, called on Congress to get involved.

"Congress has long-recognized the potential harms posted by sports betting to the integrity of sporting contests and the public confidence in these events. Given that history, we intend to call on Congress again, this time to enact a core regulatory framework for legalized sports betting," the NFL said in a statement.

The Supreme Court outlined the major issues from either side in its ruling.

"The legalization of sports gambling is a controversial subject. Supporters argue that legalization will produce revenue for the states and critically weaken illegal sports betting operations, which are often run by organized crime. Opponents contend that legalizing sports gambling will hook the young on gambling, encourage people of modest means to squander their savings and earnings, and corrupt professional and college sports," the court majority wrote.

At least one sports owner eagerly embraced the decision. Ted Leonsis, who owns the NHL's Washington Capitals and the NBA's Washington Wizards, called it "a new frontier."

"I don’t claim to know all of those answers today, but what I do know is that this is a new frontier for professional sports and teams who don’t seize on this opportunity will be left behind. As millennials and Gen Z continue to embrace the second screen, it’s not hard to imagine in the near future fans on their devices analyzing data, placing bets and communicating with each other in real time during games," he said in a statement. "Legalized sports betting will only bring fans closer to the game, ramping up the action in each minute and creating more intensity. It will bring new revenue into the economy, creating jobs and growing our tax base. Today’s decision is a great one for sports fans and I am eager to embrace it."

Those competing interests will fight it out in states now. The leagues and other athletic interests could also play a large role. The NCAA, for example, has refused to hold championships in Nevada due to sports gambling. But individual conferences, like the Pacific 12 and the Mountain West, have held championship events in the state, and this season an NHL team began play in Las Vegas.

"While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court," said Donald Remy, the NCAA's chief legal officer.



