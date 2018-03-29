Why limiting gun-magazine size is a tough problem for Marco Rubio

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 67 Congresswoman suggests building a wall between Arizona and California Pause 144 While Putin meddles, Trump congratulates him 129 What does John Brennan know? 40 Sen.​ Rubio ​announces new Facebook page for Venezuelans 64 Joe DiGenova, loud, partisan and now, Trump’s lawyer 169 Russia’s election: More charade than race 190 The Mueller investigation into possible Russia - Trump campaign connection so far 89 Who is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s new economic adviser? 243 Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 88 Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida senator Marco Rubio speaks on the Senate floor about U.S. gun policy on March 1, 2018. C-SPAN

Florida senator Marco Rubio speaks on the Senate floor about U.S. gun policy on March 1, 2018. C-SPAN