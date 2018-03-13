Trump calls Tillerson 'good man' after firing him; says he shares 'very similar thought process' with Pompeo
President Donald Trump says he has "total confidence" in Mike Pompeo, his new pick for Secretary of State. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, saying he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him.
Republicans have poured millions into a congressional race in Pennsylvania — for a seat that will be up for grabs again in eight months. But for both Republicans and Democrats, there is far more at stake than a spot in the House.
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the hypothesis.
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.
President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.