Pennsylvania special election: Republicans spend millions
Republicans have poured millions into a congressional race in Pennsylvania — for a seat that will be up for grabs again in eight months. But for both Republicans and Democrats, there is far more at stake than a spot in the House.
New York Times
More Videos
1:55
Pennsylvania special election: Republicans spend millions
1:30
Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump scandal
2:23
Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.
2:17
President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May
1:11
Another White House exit: Gary Cohn
2:26
Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick
1:44
Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he?
0:49
Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad'
1:40
Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke)
1:01
A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name
1:37
Is running HUD harder than brain surgery?
1:30
US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
1:41
Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the hypothesis.
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.
President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.