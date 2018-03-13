More Videos

Stormy Daniels: Timeline of a Trump scandal

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he?

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad'

Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke)

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery?

Pennsylvania special election: Republicans spend millions

Republicans have poured millions into a congressional race in Pennsylvania — for a seat that will be up for grabs again in eight months. But for both Republicans and Democrats, there is far more at stake than a spot in the House.
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.