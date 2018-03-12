Politics

Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia

By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

March 12, 2018 06:01 PM

WASHINGTON

Republicans on the House intelligence committee have completed a draft report concluding there was no collusion or coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The finding is sure to please the White House and enrage panel Democrats who have not yet seen the document.

After a yearlong investigation, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway says the committee has finished conducting dozens of witness interviews and will share the report with Democrats on Tuesday. Conaway is the Republican leading the House probe.

The public will not see the report until Democrats have reviewed it and the intelligence community has decided what information can become public, a process that could take weeks. Democrats are expected to issue a separate report with much different conclusions.

