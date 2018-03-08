North Korea’s Kim invites President Trump to meet; Trump says yes, Korean official says

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn 71

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

Pause
Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick 146

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he? 104

Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he?

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad' 49

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad'

Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke) 100

Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke)

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name 61

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery? 97

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery?

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 90

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill 101

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants 238

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP
South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

Politics

North Korea’s Kim invites President Trump to meet; Trump says yes, Korean official says

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON

Associated Press

March 08, 2018 07:24 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May, a top South Korean official said Thursday, in a remarkable turnaround in relations between two historic adversaries.

The South Korean national security director, Chung Eui-yong, told reporters of the planned meeting outside the White House, after briefing Trump and other top U.S. officials about a rare meeting with Kim in the North Korean capital on Monday.

“He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung said. “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn 71

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

Pause
Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick 146

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he? 104

Sam Nunberg cut loose on TV news. But who is he?

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad' 49

Trump: 'Trade wars aren't so bad'

Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke) 100

Defending President Trump’s tariffs (with a can of Coke)

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name 61

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery? 97

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery?

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 90

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill 101

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants 238

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants

Another White House exit: Gary Cohn

View More Video