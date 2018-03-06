More Videos

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name 61

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 90

Trump urges Congress to come up with 'comprehensive' gun control bill 101

How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants 238

Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 76

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 46

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 72

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 99

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors 142

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 41

Is running HUD harder than brain surgery?

The dust-up surrounding Ben Carson’s redecorating costs hasn't been the only bump in the road for the Department of Housing and Urban Development under his watch.
President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. He gave a statement on the situation regarding Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, to the New York Times.

Trump’s history of believing men

Well before the #MeToo movement gained momentum, Donald J. Trump weighed in on allegations against several well-known men, including himself. A look at his past statements shows a man quick to defend other men.