Roy Moore backs McCaskill challenger who called feminists ‘she devils’

1:13 Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk Pause

1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

2:23 Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors

0:42 Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban

0:06 Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

3:08 Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

1:01 Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

0:55 Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

2:47 Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis