Courtland Sykes is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
Politics

Roy Moore backs McCaskill challenger who called feminists ‘she devils’

By Lindsay Wise

lwise@mcclatchydc.com

February 26, 2018 11:52 AM

WASHINGTON

Alabama Republican Roy Moore has endorsed a GOP Senate candidate in Missouri who called feminists “she devils” and said he wants his daughters to be homemakers, not “career-obsessed banshees.”

Moore lost his Senate bid in December amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls.

In the Missouri race, Moore wrote a letter endorsing Missouri Senate hopeful Courtland Sykes, a Republican running to unseat Missouri’s Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.

McCaskill, a former Jackson County prosecutor and state auditor, is one of 22 women serving in the U.S. Senate.

Moore’s letter, dated Friday, addressed “the people of the great state of Missouri” and called Sykes a friend.

Sykes is “a man of vision and principle who will make a real difference in the United States Senate,” Moore wrote.

“Courtland is a man of impeccable character, courage, and Christian faith. We need men like Courtland Sykes in the Senate of the United States, a leader who will not only say what is right, but also a leader who will do what is right!”

Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. Moore, meanwhile, refused to concede and raised the possibility of a recount during a brief appearance at a sombre campaign party in Montgomery. "It's not over," Moore said. He added, "We know that God is still in control." AP

In a press release announcing the endorsement on Monday, Sykes thanked Moore and said it was an honor to be backed by one of America’s “most courageous and legendary conservative figures.”

Sykes drew national attention to his underdog campaign in January, when a Facebook post he made went viral. The post claimed that feminism has “oppressed natural womanhood” and comments on how Sykes expects his fiancée to make dinner when they marry.

“I want to come home to a home-cooked dinner at 6 every night, one that she fixes and one that I expect my daughters to learn to fix after they become traditional homemakers and family wives,” Sykes said.

He also said feminists have redefined womanhood to “suit their own nasty, snake-filled heads” and criticized 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Sykes is an Arkansas native who moved to Missouri in September, around the same time he announced he would run for Senate. His campaign had $1,880 in the bank at the end of last year.

Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise

