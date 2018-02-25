Dianne Feinstein denied Democratic endorsement in her sixth California Senate race

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:13 Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk Pause 1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 2:23 Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors 0:42 Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:06 Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne 3:08 Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting 1:01 Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone 0:55 Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money 2:47 Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis 2:55 Trump’s history of believing men Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kevin de Leon used his Feb. 24 speech at the California Democratic Convention to take aim at his Senate campaign rival, incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein California Democratic Party

Kevin de Leon used his Feb. 24 speech at the California Democratic Convention to take aim at his Senate campaign rival, incumbent U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein California Democratic Party