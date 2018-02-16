More Videos

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis

Trump's history of believing men

Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

Trump rolls out $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

John Kelly: From order to disorder?

President Trump's best people

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Maria Thorne
Broward County

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

Broward County

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.

Politics

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. He gave a statement on the situation regarding Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, to the New York Times.

Politics

Well before the #MeToo movement gained momentum, Donald J. Trump weighed in on allegations against several well-known men, including himself. A look at his past statements shows a man quick to defend other men.

Politics

President Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit. Unlike the plan Trump released last year, the 2019 budget never comes close to promising a balanced federal ledger even after 10 years. And that's before last week's agreement for $300 billion is added this year and next, a deal that showers both the Pentagon and domestic agencies with big budget increases.

Politics

The White House continues to defend the Trump administration's response to domestic abuse allegations against Staff Secretary Rob Porter. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement from President Trump on Feb. 12, 2018, in which he says he takes domestic abuse "very seriously." She would not go into specifics on how the allegations were handled or details of Porter's resignation.

Politics

President Donald Trump launched what he calls a "big week" for his infrastructure plan, which envisions $1.5 trillion in spending over a decade to rebuild roads and highways. The plan would fulfill a key campaign goal but rely heavily on state and local government budgets to become a reality. The president met eight governors and several state and local officials at the White House to drum up support for his plans.

Politics

The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.

Politics

John F. Kelly was brought in to restore order to a chaotic West Wing. But recently, the White House chief of staff has been finding himself at the center of the controversy.

Politics

From Rob Porter to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the Mooch and others. Here is the growing list of people who just couldn't hold on to their White House jobs.

Politics

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

National

Sen. Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's message of unity in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, even amid a divided Congress and America. "We should all be unified behind the common purpose of solving problems, even if we're divided on the right way to solve them," he said on Wednesday. He also expressed his support for the immigration proposal President Donald Trump laid out in his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. "Those are ideas that Democrats have voted for in the past. Now, I imagine because it's Donald Trump, they don't want to support it."

Politics

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night.