Republican campaign arm intensifies incumbent protection efforts

As Republicans brace for a challenging midterm election cycle, the National Republican Congressional Committee is boosting another round of candidates who will receive assistance through a program dedicated to incumbents in competitive seats.
The NRCC's "Patriot program" gives additional structural aid to designated incumbents in targeted races, including by expanding fundraising opportunities. The committee will announce Friday that the latest additions to the NRCC program, in its third wave of the cycle, are Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky, Rep. Mike Bishop of Michigan, Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois, Rep. John Culberson of Texas and Rep. Scott Taylor of Virginia.
The announcement comes as Republicans grapple with a number of retirements in competitive seats, and historical trends suggest trouble for the president's party in the midterms.
"The NRCC is proud not only to back these Patriots, but to do everything in our power to ensure they can continue to serve their communities in Congress," NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers said in a statement.
Other Republicans already in the program include Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Reps. David Valadao and Jeff Denham of California, and Rep. Will Hurd of Texas. The full list can be found here.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has a similar program, known as the Frontline effort. Their list of candidates is here.
Katie Glueck: 202-383-6078, @katieglueck
