Pence ‘thinks Jesus tells him to say things,’ former White House aide Omarosa says

2:55 Trump’s history of believing men Pause

2:37 Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

2:52 Trump rolls out $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

1:04 House passes budget, ending government shutdown

2:21 John Kelly: From order to disorder?

1:17 President Trump's best people

2:08 Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

1:24 The Nunes memo vs. the Schiff memo