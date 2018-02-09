John Kelly: From order to disorder?

Sen. Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's message of unity in his State of the Union address Tuesday night, even amid a divided Congress and America. "We should all be unified behind the common purpose of solving problems, even if we're divided on the right way to solve them," he said on Wednesday. He also expressed his support for the immigration proposal President Donald Trump laid out in his State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night. "Those are ideas that Democrats have voted for in the past. Now, I imagine because it's Donald Trump, they don't want to support it."