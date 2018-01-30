Honored by Oprah, Recy Taylor, rights crusader, will be in spirit at State of the Union

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., adjusts her RECY button as she joins other House members in wearing black in support of the #metoo and #timesup movement, ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and members of the Democratic Caucus wore red pins in memory of Recy Taylor. Taylor was abducted and raped while walking home from work in Alabama in 1944. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP