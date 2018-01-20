Ten members of Congress with most to gain or lose from a shutdown

More Videos 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? Pause 11:02 Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria 0:48 After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers 1:57 After Trump's election, these women decided to run for office 1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow 1:54 Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? 3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 2:07 Domestic violence victims can get free legal help 1:28 History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What happens when the government shuts down? The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down. AP

