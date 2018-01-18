More Videos

Cory Booker to DHS secretary: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' 1:59

Cory Booker to DHS secretary: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity'

Pause
Flynn’s guilty plea, a timeline 2:10

Flynn’s guilty plea, a timeline

Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign 1:09

Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign

Conservative pundits take aim at Robert Mueller 2:01

Conservative pundits take aim at Robert Mueller

Trump denies allegations that he is racist 0:30

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

Lauderhill shooting caught on video 0:44

Lauderhill shooting caught on video

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 2:51

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season. 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season.

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer

  • Jeff Flake calls out Trump on fake news rhetoric

    Sen. Jeff Flake took aim at President Trump while speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 17. “Mr. President it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joesph Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake said.

Jeff Flake calls out Trump on fake news rhetoric

Sen. Jeff Flake took aim at President Trump while speaking on the Senate floor on Jan. 17. “Mr. President it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joesph Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake said.
C-SPAN
Steve Bannon arrives to testify on Capitol Hill

Politics

Steve Bannon arrives to testify on Capitol Hill

A former aide to President Donald Trump testified before congressional leaders in a closed session on Tuesday. The House Intelligence Committee questioned Bannon following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

Politics

Trump denies allegations that he is racist

President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

Politics

Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event

A day after President Donald Trump apparently described African countries as "shithole countries" in White House meetings, the president repeated the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "that no matter what the color of our skin, or the place of our birth, we are all created equal by god." The president signed a proclamation Thursday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. After the signing, reporters peppered the president with questions.

Iran accuses United States of stoking protests

Politics

Iran accuses United States of stoking protests

Iran's U.N. ambassador says the Security Council's emergency meeting on protests in his country is an "abuse of power" by the United States. The emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council comes after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the recent anti-government protests in Iran. Iran's Ambassador to the U.S., Gholamali Khoshroo said, "it is a discredit for the Security Council" to discuss what he called a purely domestic matter.

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Politics

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

President Trump celebrated the passage of the GOP tax bill at the White House on Dec. 20. “It’s the largest tax cut in the history of our country,” he said.

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Politics

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.