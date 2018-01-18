Jeff Flake calls out Trump on fake news rhetoric

Iran's U.N. ambassador says the Security Council's emergency meeting on protests in his country is an "abuse of power" by the United States. The emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council comes after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the recent anti-government protests in Iran. Iran's Ambassador to the U.S., Gholamali Khoshroo said, "it is a discredit for the Security Council" to discuss what he called a purely domestic matter.