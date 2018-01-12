A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks Pause 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 1:34 Miami mayor makes case for infrastructure improvements to protect from King Tide flooding 1:32 Iran accuses United States of stoking protests 2:15 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen talks Trump and her next adventure 0:30 Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 2:08 Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

