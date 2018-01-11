Immigration hardliners on DACA deal: Trump betrayed us

More Videos 1:32 Iran accuses United States of stoking protests Pause 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 2:05 Puerto Rico asks for $94 billion from Congress 2:15 Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen talks Trump and her next adventure 0:35 Annette Taddeo: "We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women." 1:34 Miami mayor makes case for infrastructure improvements to protect from King Tide flooding 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 2:08 Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP