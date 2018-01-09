How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 2:53 The Trump team’s best defense? Offense. Pause 1:32 Iran accuses United States of stoking protests 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:34 Senator Claire McCaskill calls out Josh Hawley to quit hiding behind Washington insiders 0:40 Miami immigrant advocates urge Trump not to separate TPS families 1:59 TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S. 0:35 Annette Taddeo: "We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women." 2:59 Sen. Jack Latvala on sexual harassment allegations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

