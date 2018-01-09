More Videos

Pause
  • Iran accuses United States of stoking protests

    Iran's U.N. ambassador says the Security Council's emergency meeting on protests in his country is an "abuse of power" by the United States. The emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council comes after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the recent anti-government protests in Iran. Iran's Ambassador to the U.S., Gholamali Khoshroo said, "it is a discredit for the Security Council" to discuss what he called a purely domestic matter.

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

President Trump celebrated the passage of the GOP tax bill at the White House on Dec. 20. “It’s the largest tax cut in the history of our country,” he said.

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan

Protesters gathered at the Russell Senate Building in Capitol Hill on December 18 to protest the Republican Party’s tax-reform bill. More than 100 people took part in the protest against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the Washington Post. A mass die-in was also staged before the demonstration was continued outside the building. This footage is described as showing several of the protesters in handcuffs outside the Capitol.

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting "no"

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn spoke at a rally to protect net neutrality on December 12, saying the forthcoming vote needed to represent the will of the American people. The event was held in response to the FCC’s controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections that prevent internet providers from slowing down or blocking websites and apps. Clyburn later voted "no" during the vote. The rules were repealed along party lines 3-2.

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a proposal that would not only undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015, but will forbid states to put anything similar in place.