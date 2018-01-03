More Videos

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

Pause
Understanding H-1B Visas 1:24

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen talks Trump and her next adventure 2:15

Annette Taddeo: 'We sent a loud voice for new opportunities for new people and women.' 0:35

Miami's likely next mayor poses next to a campaign ad during Hurricane Irma 0:11

Puerto Rico asks for $94 billion from Congress 2:05

Governor of Puerto Rico speaks about the unemployment situation on the island 0:50

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 0:27

  Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement

    Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) announced on Tuesday that he will retire from the Senate at the end of this term. Hatch is the longest-serving GOP senator in U.S. history.

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) announced on Tuesday that he will retire from the Senate at the end of this term. Hatch is the longest-serving GOP senator in U.S. history.
Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill

President Trump celebrated the passage of the GOP tax bill at the White House on Dec. 20. “It’s the largest tax cut in the history of our country,” he said.

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan

Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan

Protesters gathered at the Russell Senate Building in Capitol Hill on December 18 to protest the Republican Party’s tax-reform bill. More than 100 people took part in the protest against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the Washington Post. A mass die-in was also staged before the demonstration was continued outside the building. This footage is described as showing several of the protesters in handcuffs outside the Capitol.

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting "no"

FCC Commissioner speaks at net neutrality rally before voting "no"

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn spoke at a rally to protect net neutrality on December 12, saying the forthcoming vote needed to represent the will of the American people. The event was held in response to the FCC’s controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections that prevent internet providers from slowing down or blocking websites and apps. Clyburn later voted "no" during the vote. The rules were repealed along party lines 3-2.

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

Protesters rally against FCC net neutrality vote

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a proposal that would not only undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015, but will forbid states to put anything similar in place.

Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide

Kentucky lawmaker dead in apparent suicide

Rep. Dan Johnson, a republican state legislator in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has died in an apparent suicide. Johnson was accused of of assaulting a teenage girl in 2013. Police investigated but closed the case and did not file charges.