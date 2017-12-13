What Florida is saying about Doug Jones’ defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama

Florida is reacting to Doug Jones’ victory over Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Here is what leaders are saying on Twitter:
God Bless America! https://t.co/3ahIcK0BLE— US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) December 13, 2017
Steve Bannon is a cancer.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 13, 2017
Good people in Alabama were the first dose of chemo.
It's a good night folks. A very, very good night.— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) December 13, 2017
Congratulations Senator-elect @GDouglasJones.
Roy Moore lost.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 13, 2017
Steve Bannon lost.
Donald Trump lost.
Pedophilia lost.
Bigotry lost.
Homophobia lost.
Racism lost.
Doug Jones won.
Mitch McConnell won.
African-Americans won.
Women won.
Victims won.
Justice won.
Morality won.
Values won.
Sanity won.
Decency won.
America won.
I do not pray as much as I should. In fact, I seldom do. But when I saw Jerry Falwell, Jr. praying on line today for a Roy Moore victory, I decided to post up on him. I prayed on and off all day that Moore would be defeated. Jerry, who’s your daddy?— Mac Stipanovich (@MacStipanovich) December 13, 2017
The people of #Alabama put country first tonight by rejecting the disgusting Roy Moore. Congratulations to the Bannon wing of the @GOP for gifting a seat to @SenateDems in one of the reddest states. You have no future in our country's politics. #AlabamaElection— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) December 13, 2017
Good wins over evil. Congratulations to Senator-Elect @GDouglasJones (D-AL). A victory for women and a strong message about what America won’t stand for. Look out @realDonaldTrump, @GOP, this is only the beginning.— D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) December 13, 2017
