Democrat Doug Jones waves to supporters on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.
Democrat Doug Jones waves to supporters on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. John Bazemore AP
Democrat Doug Jones waves to supporters on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Alabama. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Jones won Alabama's special Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. John Bazemore AP

Politics

What Florida is saying about Doug Jones’ defeat of Roy Moore in Alabama

By ALEX LEARY

Tampa Bay Times

December 13, 2017 08:29 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Florida is reacting to Doug Jones’ victory over Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Here is what leaders are saying on Twitter:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues

    Democrat Doug Jones won election for the U.S. Senate from Alabama, defeating Republican Roy Moore on Tuesday. Jones is an attorney and former prosecutor.

Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues

Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues 2:29

Jones wins Alabama Senate race, issues challenge to future colleagues
Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct 3:07

Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct
Trump-supporting PAC sends 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore 2:33

Trump-supporting PAC sends 12-year-old girl to interview Roy Moore

View More Video