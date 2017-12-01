Lawmakers call on Trump to invoke "anti-Russia" law to punish Nicaraguan officials

0:39 Florida inmate is gassed to death after pleads for help Pause

1:58 The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill

1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville

2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

0:54 Miami-Dade debuts new Metrorail train cars

2:47 Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season