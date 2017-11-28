Lawmakers push measure to make ‘revenge porn’ a federal crime

1:31 Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez Pause

3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

0:54 Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.