Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.
At a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. Wednesday, Roy Moore's lawyer Phillip L. Jauregui attempted to undermine the former judge's accusers. Jauregui specifically focused on Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.
The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election.
Thursday night, President Donald Trump's Twitter account briefly went out. Twitter later tweeted that Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error" by an employee on his or her last day at work.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump stated in early 2017 that no campaign advisers had contact with Russians. However, new court documents show that a foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, had contacts that he told them about in 2016.
Sen. Diane Feinstein did not hold back when questioning representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter on Nov. 1. “You’ve created these platforms…and now they’re being misused. And you have to be the ones who do something about it…or we will,” she said.