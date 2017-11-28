More Videos

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

The Republican senators who might oppose the tax bill

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans

Bulldozer cleans up the sand on Ocean Drive after Hurricane Irma

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Tampa couple dies in fatal crash on I-75

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.