How Chile is coping with an influx of Haitian migrants 3:59

Pause
Gov. Jay Inslee confronts Trump: ‘We need a little less tweeting…more listening’ 1:17

Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting 0:47

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 1:13

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors 2:23

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:42

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne 0:06

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting 3:08

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone 1:01

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.
Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. He gave a statement on the situation regarding Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, to the New York Times.

Trump’s history of believing men

Trump’s history of believing men

Well before the #MeToo movement gained momentum, Donald J. Trump weighed in on allegations against several well-known men, including himself. A look at his past statements shows a man quick to defend other men.

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis

President Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit. Unlike the plan Trump released last year, the 2019 budget never comes close to promising a balanced federal ledger even after 10 years. And that's before last week's agreement for $300 billion is added this year and next, a deal that showers both the Pentagon and domestic agencies with big budget increases.

Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

The White House continues to defend the Trump administration's response to domestic abuse allegations against Staff Secretary Rob Porter. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement from President Trump on Feb. 12, 2018, in which he says he takes domestic abuse "very seriously." She would not go into specifics on how the allegations were handled or details of Porter's resignation.

Trump rolls out $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

Trump rolls out $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan

President Donald Trump launched what he calls a "big week" for his infrastructure plan, which envisions $1.5 trillion in spending over a decade to rebuild roads and highways. The plan would fulfill a key campaign goal but rely heavily on state and local government budgets to become a reality. The president met eight governors and several state and local officials at the White House to drum up support for his plans.

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.