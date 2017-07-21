After Spicer resigns, White House holds its first on-camera press briefing in weeks

The White House held the first on-camera press briefing in weeks following the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Friday.

Spicer reportedly resigned over the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to communications director. Both Scaramucci and Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at the briefing.

Huckabee Sanders, who was deputy press secretary, will replace Spicer, Scaramucci announced. Scaramucci didn’t mention any other major changes to the communications department, but said it needed to let Trump “express his personality.”

When asked how he would handle if Trump refuted statements of his own communications department over Twitter, Scaramucci said he wouldn’t comment on hypotheticals.

He was complimentary of Spicer.

“I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money,” Scaramucci said.

Huckabee Sanders read a statement from Trump wishing Spicer well and expressing support for Scaramucci. Trump said Spicer would be staying on the White House staff until August, and that Spicer had done a good job, citing his “television ratings.”

“I don’t want to speak for Sean ... but he thought it would be best to that new team to start with a totally clean slate,” Huckabee Sanders said.

Scaramucci said the Office of Government Ethics had cleared him already, and said his start date would be within a couple of weeks. He blew a kiss to the press after he left the briefing room.