A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings.
Alexa Ard/McClatchy
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Politics

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

House Schools of Hope promo

State Politics

House Schools of Hope promo

The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.