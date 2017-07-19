House members demand apology from Turkish president

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached Pause 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:19 How a Russian offer got to Donald Trump Jr.’s inbox 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif. tells protesters on Wednesday that Turkish President Tayip Erdogan should not be invited back to the United States after Erdogan’s armed security guards clashed with protesters in May 2017. Anshu Siripurapu McClatchy

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif. tells protesters on Wednesday that Turkish President Tayip Erdogan should not be invited back to the United States after Erdogan’s armed security guards clashed with protesters in May 2017. Anshu Siripurapu McClatchy