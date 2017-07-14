Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.
C-SPAN
More Videos
1:52
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
2:16
Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"
0:24
Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'
1:11
California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
2:57
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
1:52
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached
1:19
How a Russian offer got to Donald Trump Jr.’s inbox
6:58
Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests
1:20
Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board
2:57
Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
1:11
Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.
Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investiga
The French government's Facebook account posted video of President Donald Trump complimenting the French president's wife's appearance while he was chatting with Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. T
Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA) spoke on the House floor about the exclusion of an amendment that would declassify a Vietnam-era Department of Defense project that intentionally exposed servicemembers and civilians to deadly chemical weapons.
California Rep. Brad Sherman filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of obstructing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Adam McCracken, a Winter Springs clinical psychologist, received the restoration of his civil rights from Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet on June 15. McCracken and his wife, Renee, testified about why restoration of his rights was so important.
Veterans groups and members of Congress, including Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), are demanding to know exactly what happened during the Pentagon's series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s.
Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases.
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails
California Rep. Brad Sherman filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of obstructing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.
The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.
A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio.