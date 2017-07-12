Trump’s ‘drill, baby, drill’ energy policies are being met by ‘sue, baby, sue’

Methane is burned off in front of oil pump jacks in Watford City, N.D., on Oct. 22, 2015. In early July, a federal court blocked the Trump administration from delaying Obama-era rules aimed at reducing releases of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil wells and refineries. The ruling was in response to one of scores of lawsuits filed against Trump’s environmental decisions since Jan. 22. Eric Gay AP