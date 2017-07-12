Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases.
Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

House Schools of Hope promo

House Schools of Hope promo

The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio.