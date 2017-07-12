Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"
Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases.
(Note: No audio in video) Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.
The Florida House, under Republican Speaker Richard Corcoran, released a video advertising the controversial “Schools of Hope” program enacted under House Bill 7069, which Broward County Public Schools plans to sue over.
A German federal government social media page released video of the first time President Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin met in person. The videos shows them shaking hands at the 2017 Hamburg summit on July 7. Note: no audio.
President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac
President Trump and Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, have exchanged many compliments over the past year. We looked at the basis of the mutual respect between the two men who will meet for the first time this week.
Rep. David Young shared videos of House Speaker Paul Ryan signing H.R. 1238, the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, and an announcement of President Trump signing the bill on social media in June 2017.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order and named Vice President Mike Pence to lead the relaunched National Space Council on June 30, 2017. Trump said his administration is prepared to "lead again like we never led before."