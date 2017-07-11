Fish or farms? A new battle rages over California water

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Pause 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 2:19 House Schools of Hope promo 0:39 Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 5:06 Trump and Putin: Where the mutual admiration began 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change. NASA Earth Observatory

Not so long ago, California was in the middle of a deep drought but in June its snow water equivalent rose to a heaping 170 percent of normal. NASA shows in its latest video that satellites were capturing that change. NASA Earth Observatory