Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets

President Donald Trump often turns to Twitter to express his thoughts. Here's a look at some of President Trump's most controversial tweets, from North Korea to Alec Baldwin.
AP
College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights

Politics

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

Politics

The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

