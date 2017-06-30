The bipartisan calm in Congress’ swamp of partisanship

Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., left, N.C. A&T State University student Nasya Blackwell, Johnson C. Smith University student Dariana Reid, center, and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., right, speak on Capitol Hill. Blackwell and Reid are summer interns in a program created by Adams and Walker designed to expose students to what it’s like working in Democratic and Republican congressional offices. William Douglas McClatchy Newspapers