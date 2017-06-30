Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's hotly contested House race in the Atlanta suburbs. The seat was left vacant when Tom Price resigned to join President Donald Trump's administration.
Rep. Tom McClintock held a town hall meeting on June 19, 2017, in Jackson, California, and opposing sides brought their voices, views and signs to greet him. Some women even dressed as red-robed handmaids of the dystopian novel "The Handsmaid's Tale" in p
President Donald Trump visited the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on June 16, 2017 to announce changes to the U.S.'s policy toward Cuba. Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Rick Scott, and Vice President Mike Pence all spoke before Trump.
Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations.
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio (R - Fla.) questioned the former director on his decision to not announce publicly that President Donald Trump was not under the investigation.
Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey responded to questions from Idaho senator Jim Risch, saying he took the President's comments "as a direction."