MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Wichita Eagle
MSNBC ‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Wichita Eagle

Politics

June 29, 2017 2:26 PM

Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen rip Trump tweets calling MSNBC anchors ‘crazy’

By Alex Daugherty

adaugherty@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Miami Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump unloaded on a pair of MSNBC hosts on Twitter.

“Let's all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago,” Curbelo said in a tweet. “We must treat one another with decency & respect.”

Ros-Lehtinen went one step further, saying that Trump’s tweets make it harder for the White House to pursue its policy goals like repealing Obamacare because they alienate women like Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate who is crucial to passing any repeal of Obamacare.

“There are so many important issues confronting our nation that merit the full attention of our President so it is a shame that on the very week that we are debating health care, he alienates Senators, like Susan Collins, whose votes he needs for passage,” Ros-Lehtinen said in a statement. “Pettiness and meanness are uncalled for from the most powerful leader of the free world.”

Their comments came after the president mocked Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough (a former Florida Republican congressman) and Mika Brzezinski, calling the pair “crazy” and “low I.Q.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)” Trump tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Curbelo and Ros-Lehtinen did not support Trump during the 2016 election.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters Thursday he had not seen Trump's tweet yet because he was in a classified briefing.

Brzezinski fired back at Trump, also on Twitter, referencing a line of attack used by Rubio in the GOP primary, mocking Trump's supposedly small hands. The MSNBC anchor posted a picture of a Cheerios cereal box with the slogan "made for little hands" on the back.

Curbelo also cautioned that Trump's rhetoric leads to dangerous acts because “Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous.”

The third Republican Rep. to represent parts of Miami-Dade, Mario Diaz-Balart, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

State sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez announces bid for congress

State sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez announces bid for congress 2:16

State sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez announces bid for congress
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill
Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan 1:57

Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos