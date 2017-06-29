Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen rip Trump tweets calling MSNBC anchors ‘crazy’

Miami Republican Reps. Carlos Curbelo and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Thursday after Trump unloaded on a pair of MSNBC hosts on Twitter.
“Let's all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago,” Curbelo said in a tweet. “We must treat one another with decency & respect.”
Let's all remember the lessons from the Congressional shooting just a couple weeks ago. We must treat one another with decency & respect— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017
Ros-Lehtinen went one step further, saying that Trump’s tweets make it harder for the White House to pursue its policy goals like repealing Obamacare because they alienate women like Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate who is crucial to passing any repeal of Obamacare.
“There are so many important issues confronting our nation that merit the full attention of our President so it is a shame that on the very week that we are debating health care, he alienates Senators, like Susan Collins, whose votes he needs for passage,” Ros-Lehtinen said in a statement. “Pettiness and meanness are uncalled for from the most powerful leader of the free world.”
Their comments came after the president mocked Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough (a former Florida Republican congressman) and Mika Brzezinski, calling the pair “crazy” and “low I.Q.”
“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)” Trump tweeted. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017
Curbelo and Ros-Lehtinen did not support Trump during the 2016 election.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters Thursday he had not seen Trump's tweet yet because he was in a classified briefing.
Brzezinski fired back at Trump, also on Twitter, referencing a line of attack used by Rubio in the GOP primary, mocking Trump's supposedly small hands. The MSNBC anchor posted a picture of a Cheerios cereal box with the slogan "made for little hands" on the back.
Curbelo also cautioned that Trump's rhetoric leads to dangerous acts because “Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous.”
Personal attacks & character assassination yield a culture of social & political violence in which people can become radicalized & dangerous— Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) June 29, 2017
The third Republican Rep. to represent parts of Miami-Dade, Mario Diaz-Balart, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
