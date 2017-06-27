New global cyberattack locks up networks, hits Europe hard

For the second time in a little more than a month, a global ransomware attack on Tuesday slammed businesses around the world, affecting oil companies, a major shipping line, banks and airports.
Like a previous attack that swept into more than 150 countries on May 12, Tuesday’s virulent outbreak appeared to be powered by a U.S. cyber weapon stolen from the National Security Agency.
Dubbed Petya, the ransomware freezes hard drives and demands that computer owners infected by the epidemic make a payment of $300 to unlock their data.
Among the companies that acknowledged they’d been hit were Rosneft, the Russian firm that is the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, and A.P. Moller-Maersk, the Danish shipping and energy giant.
“Countries affected so far are Ukraine, Russia, France, Spain and Denmark. There are few victims in the U.S. so far,” Nick Bilogorskiy, senior threat director at Cyphort, a Santa Clara, California, cybersecurity firm, said in an emailed statement.
The Petya ransomware was an older criminal Trojan that had been given new life and a mechanism for self-replicating through a stolen NSA tool known as Eternal Blue, Bilogorskiy said.
The initial infection occurs when a recipient opens a malicious link, he said, which then encrypts the computer’s master file.
“This variant asks for $300 via Bitcoin,” Bilogorskiy said, referring to a digital currency favored by hackers for its anonymity.
The outbreak hit hard in Ukraine, slowing operations at Boryspyl International Airport near the capital Kyiv, and hitting several major public sector enterprises, including the central bank.
Yevhen Dykhne, director of Kyiv’s Boryspyl International Airport
“Our IT services are working together to resolve the situation. There may be delays in flights due to the situation,” airport director Yevhen Dykhne said in a statement.
The radiation monitoring system at the ruins of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of a catastrophic nuclear accident in 1986, was affected by the cyberattack, the French news agency AFP reported.
European companies took to Twitter or their websites to get word out about outages.
We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units. We are currently assessing the situation.— Maersk (@Maersk) June 27, 2017
“We can confirm that Maersk IT systems are down across multiple sites and business units due to a cyber attack,” the shipping company said.
A massive hacker attack has hit the servers of the Company. We hope it has no relation to the ongoing court procedures.— Rosneft (@RosneftEN) June 27, 2017
A global law firm with headquarters in London, DLA Piper, reported extensive problems.
“The firm, like many other reported companies, has experienced issues with some of its systems due to suspected malware. We are taking steps to remedy the issue as quickly as possible,” the firm said in a statement.
One cyber expert said the latest attack may be a harbinger of greater disruption ahead.
“The sophistication and consequences of ransomware attacks have reached a new level. The days are near where a cyber-attack can result in a total blackout and affect the lifeblood of society,” said Matthias Maier, security expert at Splunk, a San Francisco software company.
The spread of the ransomware unfolded at alarming speed. One security researcher, Dave Kennedy of TrustedSec, a Strongsville, Ohio, firm, tweeted that Petya “spreads SUPER fast,” adding that he observed the ransomware hit 5,000 networks “in under 10 minutes.”
One of the largest health networks in western Pennsylvania, Heritage Valley Health System, said Tuesday that a “cyber security incident” had affected all operations at its two hospitals and 18 satellite centers but it wasn’t clear if the incident was linked to the Petya ransomware.
“Obviously, if it is confirmed that the EternalBlue is the only spreading mechanism, there will be inevitable questions about how organizations could still fall to this attack after all the publicity and support tools… that were produced as part of the WannaCry response,” Marco Cova, senior security researcher at Lastline, a Redwood City, California, cybersecurity firm, said in a statement.
“This attack also shows that criminal groups are always ready to copy and improve on one another's techniques once they see that something is effective,” Cova said.
The WannaCry ransomware epidemic utilized one of a handful of powerful cyber tools stolen from the NSA and leaked to the public in March by an underground group, The Shadow Brokers. The group contends it has many more tools that it will auction off to bidders. Some experts say a North Korean hacking unit launched the WannaCry epidemic, which they said hit 10 to 15 million computers worldwide.
The NSA has never confirmed the breach.
